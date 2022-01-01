Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G Power (2022) vs Pixel 3a – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G Power (2022) vs Google Pixel 3a

Моторола Мото G Павер (2022)
VS
Гугл Пиксель 3а
Motorola Moto G Power (2022)
Google Pixel 3a

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G Power (2022) (with MediaTek Helio G37) that was released on November 17, 2021, against the Google Pixel 3a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Power (2022)
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • Thinner bezels – 8.8% more screen real estate
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3a
  • 63% higher pixel density (441 vs 270 PPI)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • OLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G Power (2022)
vs
Pixel 3a

Display

Type TFT LCD OLED
Size 6.5 inches 5.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Dragontrail
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 75%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness

Design and build

Height 167.24 mm (6.58 inches) 151.3 mm (5.96 inches)
Width 76.54 mm (3.01 inches) 70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
Thickness 9.36 mm (0.37 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 147 gramm (5.19 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G Power (2022) +12%
83.8%
Pixel 3a
75%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G Power (2022) and Google Pixel 3a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G37 Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Adreno 615
GPU clock 650 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS - ~350 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G Power (2022)
1017
Pixel 3a +37%
1391
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 67159
GPU - 47156
Memory - 42864
UX - 59518
Total score - 216423
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 3 FPS
Graphics score - 665
PCMark 3.0 score - 7275
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.65 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 3a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 11
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2021 May 2019
Release date February 2022 May 2019
SAR (head) - 0.39 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.9 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G Power (2022) is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
