Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G Power (2022) (with MediaTek Helio G37) that was released on November 17, 2021, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.