Motorola Moto G Power (2022) vs Google Pixel 6

Моторола Мото G Павер (2022)
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6
Motorola Moto G Power (2022)
Google Pixel 6

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G Power (2022) (with MediaTek Helio G37) that was released on November 17, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Power (2022)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 386 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4614 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • 6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (730K versus 121K)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 21W
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G Power (2022)
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type TFT LCD OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 83.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 397 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 167.24 mm (6.58 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 76.54 mm (3.01 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.36 mm (0.37 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G Power (2022) and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G37 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 650 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS - ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G Power (2022)
182
Pixel 6 +470%
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G Power (2022)
1020
Pixel 6 +185%
2907
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G Power (2022)
121768
Pixel 6 +500%
730240
CPU - 187698
GPU - 298218
Memory - 100887
UX - 137683
Total score 121768 730240
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 55%
Graphics test - 38 FPS
Graphics score - 6370
PCMark 3.0 score - 10558
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM - Stock Android
OS size - 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 10 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging No Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:58 hr
Watching video - 16:38 hr
Gaming - 05:24 hr
Standby - 92 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.65 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced November 2021 October 2021
Release date February 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.

