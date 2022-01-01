Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G Power (2022) vs G Pure – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G Power (2022) (with MediaTek Helio G37) that was released on November 17, 2021, against the Motorola G Pure, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Power (2022)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 179 and 144 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola G Pure
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (546 against 449 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G Power (2022)
vs
G Pure

Display

Type TFT LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 80.6%
Max. Brightness
Moto G Power (2022)
449 nits
G Pure +22%
546 nits

Design and build

Height 167.24 mm (6.58 inches) 167.4 mm (6.59 inches)
Width 76.54 mm (3.01 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.36 mm (0.37 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G Power (2022) +4%
83.8%
G Pure
80.6%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G Power (2022) and Motorola G Pure in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G37 MediaTek Helio G25
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~41.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G Power (2022) +55%
1016
G Pure
655
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM - Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.65 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2021 October 2021
Release date February 2022 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G Power (2022) is definitely a better buy.

