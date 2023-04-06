Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G Power 5G vs 90 Lite – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G Power 5G vs Honor 90 Lite

64 out of 100
Motorola Moto G Power 5G
VS
58 out of 100
Honor 90 Lite
Motorola Moto G Power 5G
Honor 90 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G Power 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 930) that was released on April 6, 2023, against the Honor 90 Lite, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Power 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 698 and 603 points
Reasons to consider the Honor 90 Lite
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Supports higher wattage charging (35W versus 15W)
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Moto G Power 5G and Honor 90 Lite crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G Power 5G
vs
90 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 405 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build

Height 163.06 mm (6.42 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.45 mm (0.33 inches) 7.48 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 185 g (6.53 oz) 179 g (6.31 oz)
Waterproof Yes No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G Power 5G
83.6%
90 Lite +7%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G Power 5G and Honor 90 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 930 MediaTek Dimensity 6020
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics IMG BXM-8-256 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 900 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G Power 5G +16%
698
90 Lite
603
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G Power 5G +14%
1974
90 Lite
1737
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G Power 5G +9%
408754
90 Lite
376685
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM My UX MagicOS 7.1

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 35 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 100 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 11584 x 8688
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (100 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2023 June 2023
Release date April 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 10 W Yes, 35 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G Power 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Motorola Moto G Power 5G vs Motorola Moto G73
2. Motorola Moto G Power 5G vs Motorola Moto G Power (2022)
3. Motorola Moto G Power 5G vs Motorola Moto G53
4. Motorola Moto G Power 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
5. Motorola Moto G Power 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
6. Honor 90 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 12S
7. Honor 90 Lite vs Realme 11 Pro Plus
8. Honor 90 Lite vs OnePlus Nord N30 5G
9. Honor 90 Lite vs Realme GT Neo 5 SE
10. Honor 90 Lite vs Vivo V27e
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский