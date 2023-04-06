Motorola Moto G Power 5G vs Moto G Power (2022) VS Motorola Moto G Power 5G Motorola Moto G Power (2022) Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G Power 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 930) that was released on April 6, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G Power (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Power 5G 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (411K versus 119K)

3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (411K versus 119K) 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)

50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Supports 15W fast charging

Supports 15W fast charging Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11 More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 930

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 930 Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Power (2022) Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP52 classification) Has 2 SIM card slots

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 83.8% Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build Height 163.06 mm (6.42 inches) 167.24 mm (6.58 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 76.54 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.45 mm (0.33 inches) 9.36 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 185 g (6.53 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz) Waterproof Yes IP52 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Blue Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Moto G Power 5G 83.6% Moto G Power (2022) 83.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type - eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 11 ROM My UX -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes No Full charging time - 2:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.65 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution - 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode - Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 12 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2023 November 2021 Release date April 2023 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G Power 5G is definitely a better buy.