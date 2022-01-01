Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G Stylus (2021) vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021)
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 773 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3227 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (804K versus 255K)
  • Delivers 78% higher maximum brightness (797 against 449 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • Stereo speakers
  • 19% higher pixel density (460 vs 386 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G Stylus (2021)
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 386 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 86%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 129%
PWM - 609 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Moto G Stylus (2021)
449 nits
iPhone 13 +78%
797 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 169.8 mm (6.69 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021) and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 11 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Apple GPU
GPU clock 845 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~354 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G Stylus (2021)
255323
iPhone 13 +215%
804149
CPU - 219838
GPU - 329364
Memory - 121868
UX - 133943
Total score 255323 804149
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% 79%
Graphics test 2 FPS 52 FPS
Graphics score 358 8810
PCMark 3.0 score 7680 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM - 15.4
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3227 mAh
Charge power 10 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No (50% in 50 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:11 hr
Watching video - 14:33 hr
Gaming - 05:31 hr
Standby - 123 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced January 2021 September 2021
Release date January 2021 September 2021
SAR (head) 1.01 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.43 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.

