Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.