Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678) that was released on January 8, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G Power (2021), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.