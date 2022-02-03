Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G Stylus (2022) vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) vs Apple iPhone 13

Моторола Мото G Stylus (2022)
VS
Эпл Айфон 13
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)
Apple iPhone 13

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on February 3, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)
  • Comes with 1773 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3227 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (810K versus 235K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • Stereo speakers
  • 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 396 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G Stylus (2022)
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 396 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness - 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 86%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 129%
PWM - 609 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 170.21 mm (6.7 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 9.45 mm (0.37 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 216 gramm (7.62 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Apple GPU
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G Stylus (2022)
235187
iPhone 13 +244%
810110
CPU - 219838
GPU - 329364
Memory - 121868
UX - 133943
Total score 235187 810110
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 79%
Graphics test - 52 FPS
Graphics score - 8780
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.5)
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3227 mAh
Charge power 10 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:11 hr
Watching video - 14:33 hr
Gaming - 05:31 hr
Standby - 123 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2022 September 2021
Release date February 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.

