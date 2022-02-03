Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on February 3, 2022, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)
- Comes with 2982 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2018 mAh
- Has a 2.1 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 19.2% more screen real estate
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 21% higher pixel density (396 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
- 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (724K versus 231K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to
- Supports 20W fast charging
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
- Stereo speakers
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.6 mm narrower
- Ready for eSIM technology
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.8 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|396 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|65.4%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|Response time
|-
|38 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1655:1
Design and build
|Height
|170.21 mm (6.7 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|9.45 mm (0.37 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|216 gramm (7.62 oz)
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue, Pink
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|3223 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~62 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone SE (2022) +367%
1715
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1252
iPhone SE (2022) +269%
4619
|CPU
|-
|197658
|GPU
|-
|298378
|Memory
|-
|105062
|UX
|-
|128775
|Total score
|231954
|724091
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|2018 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:55 hr
Talk (3G)
12:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|March 2022
|Release date
|February 2022
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.
