Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on February 3, 2022, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.