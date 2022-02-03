Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G Stylus (2022) vs Pixel 6a – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) vs Google Pixel 6a

Моторола Мото G Stylus (2022)
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6а
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)
Google Pixel 6a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on February 3, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4410 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (544K versus 231K)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G Stylus (2022)
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 83%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 170.21 mm (6.7 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 9.45 mm (0.37 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 216 gramm (7.62 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof - IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Pink White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 1000 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G Stylus (2022)
1250
Pixel 6a +129%
2865
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G Stylus (2022)
231743
Pixel 6a +135%
544091
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM - Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (20% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2022 May 2022
Release date February 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Moto G Stylus (2022) and Galaxy A32
2. Moto G Stylus (2022) and iPhone SE (2022)
3. Moto G Stylus (2022) and Moto G Stylus (2021)
4. Moto G Stylus (2022) and Nord N200 5G
5. Pixel 6a and iPhone 13
6. Pixel 6a and iPhone 11
7. Pixel 6a and Pixel 6 Pro
8. Pixel 6a and Galaxy A53 5G
9. Pixel 6a and Pixel 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish