Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on February 3, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.