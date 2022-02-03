Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on February 3, 2022, against the Motorola G Pure, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.