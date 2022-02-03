Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G Stylus (2022) vs Moto G Stylus (2021) – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) vs Moto G Stylus (2021)

Моторола Мото G Stylus (2022)
VS
Моторола Мото G Stylus (2021)
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on February 3, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (255K versus 231K)
  • 46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 536 and 367 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G Stylus (2022)
vs
Moto G Stylus (2021)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 386 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.8%
Max. Brightness

Design and build

Height 170.21 mm (6.7 inches) 169.8 mm (6.69 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 9.45 mm (0.37 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 216 gramm (7.62 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Pink White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) and Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Adreno 612
GPU clock 1000 MHz 845 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~354 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 358
PCMark 3.0 score - 7680
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time - 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 January 2021
Release date February 2022 January 2021
SAR (head) - 1.01 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.43 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022). But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A51 and Moto G Stylus (2022)
2. Redmi Note 9 and Moto G Stylus (2022)
3. Galaxy A32 and Moto G Stylus (2022)
4. iPhone SE (2022) and Moto G Stylus (2022)
5. Galaxy A51 and Moto G Stylus (2021)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish