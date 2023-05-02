Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G Stylus (2023) vs Moto G (2023) – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) vs Moto G (2023)

53 out of 100
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023)
VS
59 out of 100
Motorola Moto G (2023)
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023)
Motorola Moto G (2023)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on May 2, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G (2023), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G (2023)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (313K versus 236K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 Plus
  • 55% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 537 and 346 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) and Moto G (2023) crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G Stylus (2023)
vs
Moto G (2023)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 82.9%

Design and build

Height 162.89 mm (6.41 inches) 163.94 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74.08 mm (2.92 inches) 74.98 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 9.19 mm (0.36 inches) 8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof Yes Yes
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue, Pink Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) and Motorola Moto G (2023) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
Max clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1000 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G Stylus (2023)
236957
Moto G (2023) +32%
313814
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM My UX My UX

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 May 2023
Release date May 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G (2023) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Moto G73 or Moto G (2023)
2. Moto G Power 5G or Moto G (2023)
3. Galaxy A14 or Moto G (2023)
4. Galaxy A53 5G or Moto G (2023)
5. Moto G53 or Moto G (2023)
6. Moto G Power 5G or Moto G Stylus (2023)
7. Moto G Stylus (2022) or Moto G Stylus (2023)
8. Galaxy A34 5G or Moto G Stylus (2023)
9. Galaxy A33 5G or Moto G Stylus (2023)
10. Galaxy A53 5G or Moto G Stylus (2023)
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский