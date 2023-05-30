Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) vs Pixel 7a – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) vs Google Pixel 7a

64 out of 100
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
VS
73 out of 100
Google Pixel 7a
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Google Pixel 7a

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1) that was released on May 30, 2023, against the Google Pixel 7a, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 615 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4385 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 5.7% more screen real estate
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7a
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (739K versus 493K)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) and Google Pixel 7a crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
vs
Pixel 7a

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 81.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 162.83 mm (6.41 inches) 152 mm (5.98 inches)
Width 73.77 mm (2.9 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 9.19 mm (0.36 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz)
Waterproof Yes IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Pink White, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) and Google Pixel 7a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2200 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock - 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~1153 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
493402
Pixel 7a +50%
739622
CPU - 186320
GPU - 295964
Memory - 115569
UX - 139389
Total score 493402 739622
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 60%
Graphics test - 38 FPS
Graphics score - 6388
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 7375
Video editing - 5976
Photo editing - 19210
Data manipulation - 9456
Writing score - 15171
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM My UX Stock Android

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4385 mAh
Max charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (20% in 36 min)
Full charging time - 1:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:24 hr
Watching video - 14:49 hr
Gaming - 05:50 hr
Standby - 77 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Sony IMX712 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 May 2023
Release date June 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 20 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7a is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) vs Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)
2. Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) vs Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023)
3. Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) vs Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
4. Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) vs Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
5. Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) vs Motorola Moto G Power 5G
6. Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 6a
7. Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
8. Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 4a 5G
9. Google Pixel 7a vs Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)
10. Google Pixel 7a vs Apple iPhone 14
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский