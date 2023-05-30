Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) vs Moto G Stylus (2022)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1) that was released on May 30, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Supports 20W fast charging
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
- 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (493K versus 366K)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Supports higher wattage charging (20W versus 10W)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|550 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.5%
|84.6%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
Design and build
|Height
|162.83 mm (6.41 inches)
|170.21 mm (6.7 inches)
|Width
|73.77 mm (2.9 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.19 mm (0.36 inches)
|9.45 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|202 g (7.13 oz)
|216 g (7.62 oz)
|Waterproof
|Yes
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Pink
|Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|-
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~62 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) +102%
752
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2233
1271
|CPU
|-
|119292
|GPU
|-
|78829
|Memory
|-
|65510
|UX
|-
|100019
|Total score
|493402
|366381
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|715
|Web score
|-
|6202
|Video editing
|-
|5715
|Photo editing
|-
|13158
|Data manipulation
|-
|6596
|Writing score
|-
|6922
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|-
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 11
|ROM
|My UX
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|20 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|No
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|118°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2023
|February 2022
|Release date
|June 2023
|February 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 20 W
|Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1