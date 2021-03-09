Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G10 Power (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on March 9, 2021, against the Motorola Moto E7 Power, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.