Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G10 Power (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on March 9, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G Power (2021), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.