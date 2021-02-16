Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G10 vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G10 vs Google Pixel 4a

Моторола Мото G10
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4а
Motorola Moto G10
Google Pixel 4a

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on February 16, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G10
  • Shows 100% longer battery life (152 vs 76 hours)
  • Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh
  • Has a 0.69 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Delivers 119% higher maximum brightness (811 against 371 nits)
  • 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 143K)
  • 65% higher pixel density (443 vs 269 PPI)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G10
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.5 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 93.1% 95.3%
PWM 176 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 57 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast 835:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Moto G10
371 nits
Pixel 4a +119%
811 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G10
83.1%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G10 and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 618
GPU clock 600 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1600 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G10
248
Pixel 4a +126%
561
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G10
1152
Pixel 4a +45%
1669
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Moto G10
n/a
Pixel 4a
207908
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Moto G10
143143
Pixel 4a +94%
277630
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM - Stock Android
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Moto G10 +60%
18:37 hr
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Moto G10 +60%
19:45 hr
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Moto G10 +120%
49:28 hr
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Moto G10
n/a
Pixel 4a
122
Video quality
Generic camera score
Moto G10
n/a
Pixel 4a
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G10
81 dB
Pixel 4a +6%
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2021 August 2020
Release date February 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 144 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) - 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 4a is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 or Motorola Moto G10
2. Motorola Moto G Power (2021) or Motorola Moto G10
3. Samsung Galaxy M12 or Motorola Moto G10
4. Samsung Galaxy S10e or Google Pixel 4a
5. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Google Pixel 4a
6. Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 4a
7. Samsung Galaxy S20 or Google Pixel 4a
8. OnePlus 7T or Google Pixel 4a

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish