Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on February 16, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.