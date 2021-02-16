Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G10 vs Moto G 5G – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G10 vs Moto G 5G

Моторола Мото G10
VS
Моторола Мото G 5G
Motorola Moto G10
Motorola Moto G 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on February 16, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G10
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (152 vs 131 hours)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G 5G
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (312K versus 143K)
  • 46% higher pixel density (393 vs 269 PPI)
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (490 against 371 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 2.7x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 670 and 248 points
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G10
vs
Moto G 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 85.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.1% -
PWM 176 Hz -
Response time 57 ms -
Contrast 835:1 -
Max. Brightness
Moto G10
371 nits
Moto G 5G +32%
490 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 166.1 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G10
83.1%
Moto G 5G +3%
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G10 and Motorola Moto G 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 619
GPU clock 600 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1600 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G10
248
Moto G 5G +170%
670
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G10
1152
Moto G 5G +73%
1990
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Moto G10
143143
Moto G 5G +118%
312607
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (36% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:00 hr 2:11 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Moto G10 +6%
18:37 hr
Moto G 5G
17:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Moto G10 +1%
19:45 hr
Moto G 5G
19:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Moto G10 +14%
49:28 hr
Moto G 5G
43:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 112 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G10
81 dB
Moto G 5G +2%
82.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2021 November 2020
Release date February 2021 December 2020
Launch price ~ 144 USD ~ 288 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G 5G is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
