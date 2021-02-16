Motorola Moto G10 vs Moto G Stylus (2021)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on February 16, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G10
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021)
- 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (229K versus 141K)
- 43% higher pixel density (386 vs 269 PPI)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (458 against 376 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 543 and 250 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|386 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.1%
|84.8%
|RGB color space
|93.1%
|-
|PWM
|176 Hz
|-
|Response time
|57 ms
|-
|Contrast
|835:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
|169.8 mm (6.69 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|213 gramm (7.51 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 612
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|800 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~354 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1600 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
250
Moto G Stylus (2021) +117%
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1145
Moto G Stylus (2021) +40%
1604
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
141626
Moto G Stylus (2021) +62%
229760
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|3:00 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:45 hr
Talk (3G)
49:28 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|118°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|-
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2021
|January 2021
|Release date
|February 2021
|January 2021
|Launch price
|~ 144 USD
|-
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.01 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.43 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021). But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G10.
