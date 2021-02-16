Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G10 vs Moto G Stylus (2021) – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G10 vs Moto G Stylus (2021)

Моторола Мото G10
VS
Моторола Мото G Stylus (2021)
Motorola Moto G10
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 460) that was released on February 16, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G10
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021)
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (229K versus 141K)
  • 43% higher pixel density (386 vs 269 PPI)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (458 against 376 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 543 and 250 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G10
vs
Moto G Stylus (2021)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 386 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 84.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.1% -
PWM 176 Hz -
Response time 57 ms -
Contrast 835:1 -
Max. Brightness
Moto G10
376 nits
Moto G Stylus (2021) +22%
458 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 169.8 mm (6.69 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G10
83.1%
Moto G Stylus (2021) +2%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G10 and Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 612
GPU clock 600 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~354 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1600 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Moto G10
141626
Moto G Stylus (2021) +62%
229760

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 3:00 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2021 January 2021
Release date February 2021 January 2021
Launch price ~ 144 USD -
SAR (head) - 1.01 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.43 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021). But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G10.

