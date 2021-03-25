Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G100 vs Edge 20 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Moto G100 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 25, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G100
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (689K versus 511K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 955 and 882 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 44 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G100
vs
Edge 20

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 385 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 89%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Moto G100
620 nits
Edge 20
n/a

Design and build

Height 168.4 mm (6.63 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 7 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G100
84.1%
Edge 20 +6%
89%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G100 and Motorola Edge 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 675 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G100 +8%
955
Edge 20
882
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G100 +29%
2867
Edge 20
2219
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G100 +35%
689994
Edge 20
511018
AnTuTu 9 Android Results (55th and 132nd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (37% in 30 min) Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:54 hr 1:01 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Moto G100
11:57 hr
Edge 20
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Moto G100
14:45 hr
Edge 20
n/a
Talk (3G)
Moto G100
37:53 hr
Edge 20
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture - f/2.3
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 July 2021
Release date April 2021 August 2021
Launch price ~ 475 USD ~ 550 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G100. But if the display, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 20.

