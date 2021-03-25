Motorola Moto G100 vs Edge 20
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Moto G100 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 25, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G100
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (689K versus 511K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 955 and 882 points
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 44 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|385 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.1%
|89%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|168.4 mm (6.63 inches)
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|7 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|White, Gray, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
AnTuTu 9 Android Results (55th and 132nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (37% in 30 min)
|Yes (68% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:54 hr
|1:01 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.3
|Pixel size
|-
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|24
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|July 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|August 2021
|Launch price
|~ 475 USD
|~ 550 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G100. But if the display, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 20.
