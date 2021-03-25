Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G100 vs Moto G 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Motorola Moto G100 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on March 25, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G100
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (564K versus 312K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (621 against 490 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 955 and 670 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G 5G
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (131 vs 100 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G100
vs
Moto G 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 85.7%
Max. Brightness
Moto G100 +27%
621 nits
Moto G 5G
490 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 168.4 mm (6.63 inches) 166.1 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G100
84.1%
Moto G 5G +2%
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G100 and Motorola Moto G 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 619
GPU clock 587 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G100 +43%
955
Moto G 5G
670
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G100 +46%
2896
Moto G 5G
1990
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Moto G100 +80%
564083
Moto G 5G
312607
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (37% in 30 min) Yes (36% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:54 hr 2:11 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Moto G100
11:57 hr
Moto G 5G +50%
17:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Moto G100
14:45 hr
Moto G 5G +34%
19:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Moto G100
37:53 hr
Moto G 5G +15%
43:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 118°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 112 micron
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2.2
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G100
n/a
Moto G 5G
82.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 November 2020
Release date April 2021 December 2020
Launch price ~ 475 USD ~ 288 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G100 is definitely a better buy.

