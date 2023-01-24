Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G13 vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G13 (with Mediatek Helio G85) that was released on January 24, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 42 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G13
  • Comes with 1890 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3110 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (625K versus 214K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
  • Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (668 against 549 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 21% higher pixel density (326 vs 270 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Moto G13 and Apple iPhone 11 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G13
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 625 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 79%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 91.2% 99.8%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 41 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast 1914:1 999:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G13
549 nits
iPhone 11 +22%
668 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 74.66 mm (2.94 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.19 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 183.45 g (6.47 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof Yes IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G13 +6%
83.9%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G13 and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G85 Apple A13 Bionic
Max clock 2000 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.65 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G13
352
iPhone 11 +278%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G13
1254
iPhone 11 +177%
3474
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G13
214436
iPhone 11 +192%
625529
CPU 68339 166661
GPU 34495 256531
Memory 47936 91027
UX 63831 115651
Total score 214436 625529
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G13
743
iPhone 11 +914%
7535
Max surface temperature 40.8 °C 43.6 °C
Stability - 72%
Graphics test 4 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 743 7535
PCMark 3.0
Moto G13
8369
iPhone 11
n/a
Web score 6956 -
Video editing 6163 -
Photo editing 19122 -
Data manipulation 5436 -
Writing score 9343 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
ROM My UX -
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 3110 mAh
Max charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:39 hr
Watching video - 15:16 hr
Gaming - 05:09 hr
Standby - 121 hr
General battery life
Moto G13
n/a
iPhone 11
34:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4096 x 2048 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Moto G13
78.9 dB
iPhone 11 +6%
83.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced January 2023 September 2019
Release date January 2023 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 10 W -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

