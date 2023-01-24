Motorola Moto G13 vs Apple iPhone 11
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G13 (with Mediatek Helio G85) that was released on January 24, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 42 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G13
- Comes with 1890 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3110 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (625K versus 214K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
- Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (668 against 549 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- 21% higher pixel density (326 vs 270 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|625 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.9%
|79%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|91.2%
|99.8%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|41 ms
|24.8 ms
|Contrast
|1914:1
|999:1
Design and build
|Height
|162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|74.66 mm (2.94 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.19 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|183.45 g (6.47 oz)
|194 g (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|Yes
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G85
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.65 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
|CPU
|68339
|166661
|GPU
|34495
|256531
|Memory
|47936
|91027
|UX
|63831
|115651
|Total score
|214436
|625529
|Max surface temperature
|40.8 °C
|43.6 °C
|Stability
|-
|72%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|45 FPS
|Graphics score
|743
|7535
|Web score
|6956
|-
|Video editing
|6163
|-
|Photo editing
|19122
|-
|Data manipulation
|5436
|-
|Writing score
|9343
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
|ROM
|My UX
|-
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3110 mAh
|Max charge power
|10 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|1:45 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|11:39 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:16 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:09 hr
|Standby
|-
|121 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4096 x 2048
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2023
|September 2019
|Release date
|January 2023
|September 2019
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 10 W
|-
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.
