Motorola Moto G13 vs Infinix Hot 20 VS Motorola Moto G13 Infinix Hot 20 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G13 (with Mediatek Helio G85) that was released on January 24, 2023, against the Infinix Hot 20, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G13 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 20 Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 263 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 83.6%

Design and build Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) 170.67 mm (6.72 inches) Width 74.66 mm (2.94 inches) 77.44 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 8.19 mm (0.32 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 183.45 g (6.47 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Moto G13 83.9% Hot 20 83.6%

Performance Tests of Motorola Moto G13 and Infinix Hot 20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G85 Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Moto G13 355 Hot 20 +2% 361 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Moto G13 1271 Hot 20 +3% 1307 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Moto G13 243405 Hot 20 +1% 244929 CPU - 65788 GPU - 59349 Memory - 43597 UX - 75209 Total score 243405 244929 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type - eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM - XOS 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 18 W Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes Yes (30% in 20 min) Full charging time - 1:41 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 4208 x 3120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution - 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor size 1/4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced January 2023 October 2022 Release date January 2023 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G13. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 20.