Motorola Moto G13 vs Infinix Hot 30i

53 out of 100
Motorola Moto G13
VS
53 out of 100
Infinix Hot 30i
Motorola Moto G13
Infinix Hot 30i

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G13 (with Mediatek Helio G85) that was released on January 24, 2023, against the Infinix Hot 30i, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G13
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 353 and 172 points
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 30i
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Moto G13 and Infinix Hot 30i crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Moto G13
68*
Hot 30i
72*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Moto G13
53*
Hot 30i
53*
Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G13
vs
Hot 30i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 83.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 91.2% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 41 ms -
Contrast 1914:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G13
552 nits
Hot 30i
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74.66 mm (2.94 inches) 75.75 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.19 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 183.45 g (6.47 oz) 191 g (6.74 oz)
Waterproof Yes No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G13 +1%
83.9%
Hot 30i
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G13 and Infinix Hot 30i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G85 Unisoc T606
Max clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G13 +105%
353
Hot 30i
172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G13 +37%
1252
Hot 30i
913
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G13
213737
Hot 30i +8%
231448
CPU 68339 61376
GPU 34495 35279
Memory 47936 72534
UX 63831 63475
Total score 213737 231448
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G13
742
Hot 30i
n/a
PCMark 3.0
Moto G13
8238
Hot 30i
n/a
Web score 6791 -
Video editing 6155 -
Photo editing 19100 -
Data manipulation 5149 -
Writing score 9411 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM - XOS 10.6
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No -
Fast charging Yes Yes
Full charging time 2:30 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4096 x 2048 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Moto G13
78.9 dB
Hot 30i
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2023 March 2023
Release date January 2023 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 10 W Yes, 18 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G13. But if the display, performance, gaming, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 30i.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
