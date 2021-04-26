Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G20 vs iPhone 13 – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G20 vs Apple iPhone 13

Моторола Мото G20
VS
Эпл Айфон 13
Motorola Moto G20
Apple iPhone 13

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G20 (with Unisoc T700) that was released on April 26, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G20
  • Comes with 1773 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3227 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • 4.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (767K versus 163K)
  • Delivers 130% higher maximum brightness (808 against 352 nits)
  • 70% higher pixel density (460 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G20
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type TFT LCD OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 86%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97% 129%
PWM 53760 Hz 609 Hz
Response time 33 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast 1341:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Moto G20
352 nits
iPhone 13 +130%
808 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G20
81.6%
iPhone 13 +5%
86%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G20 and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T700 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 1800 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics ARM Mali-G52 MC2 Apple GPU
GPU clock 850 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G20
370
iPhone 13 +369%
1735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G20
1301
iPhone 13 +260%
4690
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G20
163541
iPhone 13 +369%
767241
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 15
OS size 12 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3227 mAh
Charge power 10 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:40 hr 1:46 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Moto G20
n/a
iPhone 13
16:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Moto G20
n/a
iPhone 13
16:50 hr
Talk (3G)
Moto G20
n/a
iPhone 13
19:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 4 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G20
80.3 dB
iPhone 13 +4%
83.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2021 September 2021
Release date June 2021 September 2021
Launch price ~ 175 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Nokia G20 and Moto G20
2. Moto G9 Power and Moto G20
3. Moto G30 and Moto G20
4. Moto G40 Fusion and Moto G20
5. Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 13
6. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13
7. iPhone 11 and iPhone 13
8. iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13
9. iPhone 12 and iPhone 13

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish