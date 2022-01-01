Motorola Moto G200 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G200 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on November 18, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G200
- Comes with 677 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4323 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Weighs 38 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Delivers 218% higher peak brightness (1775 against 558 nits)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Shows 45% longer battery life (45:56 vs 31:47 hours)
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
- 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (963K versus 828K)
- Stereo speakers
- 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)
- OLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
81
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
75
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1290 x 2796 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|460 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|560 nits
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.5%
|88.3%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|168.07 mm (6.62 inches)
|160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|75.53 mm (2.97 inches)
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|8.89 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue, Green
|Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2995 MHz
|3460 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|-
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1101
iPhone 14 Pro Max +72%
1893
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3329
iPhone 14 Pro Max +63%
5431
|CPU
|201529
|242019
|GPU
|313795
|407261
|Memory
|141822
|167432
|UX
|168090
|145864
|Total score
|828679
|963149
|Stability
|82%
|82%
|Graphics test
|33 FPS
|58 FPS
|Graphics score
|5612
|9796
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4323 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|27 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (53% in 30 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:14 hr
|1:52 hr
|Web browsing
|10:25 hr
|15:02 hr
|Watching video
|11:50 hr
|21:10 hr
|Gaming
|05:31 hr
|07:12 hr
|Standby
|123 hr
|156 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|November 2021
|September 2022
|Release date
|February 2022
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.
