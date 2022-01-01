Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G200 vs iPhone 14 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G200 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on November 18, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G200
  • Comes with 677 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4323 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 38 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • Delivers 218% higher peak brightness (1775 against 558 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Shows 45% longer battery life (45:56 vs 31:47 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Motorola
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (963K versus 828K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G200
vs
iPhone 14 Pro Max

Display

Type TFT LCD OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 460 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 560 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 86.5% 88.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G200
558 nits
iPhone 14 Pro Max +218%
1775 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 168.07 mm (6.62 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.53 mm (2.97 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.89 mm (0.35 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Green Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G200
86.5%
iPhone 14 Pro Max +2%
88.3%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G200 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Apple A16 Bionic
Max. clock 2995 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels - 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G200
1101
iPhone 14 Pro Max +72%
1893
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G200
3329
iPhone 14 Pro Max +63%
5431
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G200
828679
iPhone 14 Pro Max +16%
963149
CPU 201529 242019
GPU 313795 407261
Memory 141822 167432
UX 168090 145864
Total score 828679 963149
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G200
5612
iPhone 14 Pro Max +75%
9796
Stability 82% 82%
Graphics test 33 FPS 58 FPS
Graphics score 5612 9796
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4323 mAh
Charge power 33 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:14 hr 1:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:25 hr 15:02 hr
Watching video 11:50 hr 21:10 hr
Gaming 05:31 hr 07:12 hr
Standby 123 hr 156 hr
General battery life
Moto G200
31:47 hr
iPhone 14 Pro Max +45%
45:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced November 2021 September 2022
Release date February 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Promotion
