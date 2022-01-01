Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G200 vs Pixel 6a – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G200 vs Google Pixel 6a

Моторола Мото G200
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6а
Motorola Moto G200
Google Pixel 6a

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G200 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on November 18, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G200
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4410 mAh
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Delivers 58% higher peak brightness (881 against 558 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • Stereo speakers
  • OLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G200
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type TFT LCD OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 460 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 560 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.5% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.9%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G200
558 nits
Pixel 6a +58%
881 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 168.07 mm (6.62 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 75.53 mm (2.97 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.89 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Green White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G200 +4%
86.5%
Pixel 6a
83%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G200 and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Google Tensor
Max. clock 2995 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 840 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS - ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G200 +4%
1101
Pixel 6a
1056
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G200 +16%
3329
Pixel 6a
2881
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G200 +5%
828679
Pixel 6a
787869
CPU 201529 229804
GPU 313795 299774
Memory 141822 114943
UX 168090 142121
Total score 828679 787869
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G200
5612
Pixel 6a +8%
6058
Stability 82% 55%
Graphics test 33 FPS 36 FPS
Graphics score 5612 6058
PCMark 3.0 score - 9691
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results (67th and 91st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM - Stock Android
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:14 hr 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:25 hr 11:03 hr
Watching video 11:50 hr 16:44 hr
Gaming 05:31 hr 06:15 hr
Standby 123 hr 91 hr
General battery life
Moto G200
31:47 hr
Pixel 6a +2%
32:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 114°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G200
n/a
Pixel 6a
87.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced November 2021 May 2022
Release date February 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6a. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G200.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Moto G200 vs Pixel 6
2. Moto G200 vs Edge 20 Pro
3. Moto G200 vs Moto G82 5G
4. Pixel 6a vs Galaxy S20
5. Pixel 6a vs Galaxy S10
6. Pixel 6a vs Galaxy S20 FE 5G
7. Pixel 6a vs Galaxy A52s 5G
8. Pixel 6a vs Pixel 7

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish