Moto G200 vs Edge 30 Ultra – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G200 vs Edge 30 Ultra

Моторола Мото G200
VS
Моторола Эдж 30 Ультра
Motorola Moto G200
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G200 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on November 18, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G200
  • Comes with 390 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4610 mAh
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
  • Delivers 88% higher peak brightness (1040 against 553 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1041K versus 791K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • OLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G200
vs
Edge 30 Ultra

Display

Type TFT LCD OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 460 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 560 nits 1250 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.5% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.1%
PWM - 720 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G200
553 nits
Edge 30 Ultra +88%
1040 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 168.07 mm (6.62 inches) 161.76 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 75.53 mm (2.97 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.89 mm (0.35 inches) 8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP52
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Blue, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G200
86.5%
Edge 30 Ultra +4%
90.3%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G200 and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2995 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 730
GPU clock 840 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels - 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G200
1096
Edge 30 Ultra +16%
1274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G200
3297
Edge 30 Ultra +28%
4226
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G200
791695
Edge 30 Ultra +32%
1041641
CPU 196956 -
GPU 301223 -
Memory 135166 -
UX 161456 -
Total score 791695 1041641
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G200
5632
Edge 30 Ultra +2%
5741
Stability 82% -
Graphics test 33 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 5632 5741
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (79th and 15th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
OS size - 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4610 mAh
Charge power 33 W 125 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (95% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:14 hr 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:25 hr 11:04 hr
Watching video 11:50 hr 15:48 hr
Gaming 05:31 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 123 hr 105 hr
General battery life
Moto G200
31:47 hr
Edge 30 Ultra +4%
32:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 -
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 114°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 0.61 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G200
n/a
Edge 30 Ultra
90.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced November 2021 September 2022
Release date February 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

