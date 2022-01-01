Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G200 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on November 18, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.