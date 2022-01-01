Motorola Moto G200 vs Edge 30 Ultra
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G200 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus) that was released on November 18, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G200
- Comes with 390 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4610 mAh
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
- Delivers 88% higher peak brightness (1040 against 553 nits)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Optical image stabilization
- 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1041K versus 791K)
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- OLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
81
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
75
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|460 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|560 nits
|1250 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.5%
|90.3%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|96.1%
|PWM
|-
|720 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|168.07 mm (6.62 inches)
|161.76 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|75.53 mm (2.97 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.89 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|198.5 gramm (7 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue, Green
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2995 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|-
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1096
Edge 30 Ultra +16%
1274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3297
Edge 30 Ultra +28%
4226
|CPU
|196956
|-
|GPU
|301223
|-
|Memory
|135166
|-
|UX
|161456
|-
|Total score
|791695
|1041641
|Stability
|82%
|-
|Graphics test
|33 FPS
|34 FPS
|Graphics score
|5632
|5741
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (79th and 15th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|OS size
|-
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4610 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|125 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (53% in 30 min)
|Yes (95% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:14 hr
|0:33 hr
|Web browsing
|10:25 hr
|11:04 hr
|Watching video
|11:50 hr
|15:48 hr
|Gaming
|05:31 hr
|05:26 hr
|Standby
|123 hr
|105 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|200 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|60 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.61 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|November 2021
|September 2022
|Release date
|February 2022
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
