Motorola Moto G22 vs Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G

Моторола Мото G22
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 12 Про 5G
Motorola Moto G22
Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G22 (with MediaTek Helio G37) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G22
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G
  • 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 115K)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 47% higher pixel density (393 vs 268 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • 2.4x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 593 and 243 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G22
vs
Note 12 Pro 5G

Display

Type TFT LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 460 nits 700 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 85.6%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 93.2% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 40 ms -
Contrast 902:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G22
433 nits
Note 12 Pro 5G
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.95 mm (6.45 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 74.94 mm (2.95 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof Yes No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G22
84.2%
Note 12 Pro 5G +2%
85.6%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G22 and Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G37 MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 650 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G22
243
Note 12 Pro 5G +144%
593
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G22
1070
Note 12 Pro 5G +70%
1819
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G22
115361
Note 12 Pro 5G +236%
387706
CPU 33595 106076
GPU 16969 93218
Memory 25788 81637
UX 38644 106321
Total score 115361 387706
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 10311
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM - XOS 10.6
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 33 W
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 65 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:32 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No -
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 4672 x 3504
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 1 mm -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G22
86.9 dB
Note 12 Pro 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2022 July 2022
Release date March 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
