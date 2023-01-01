Motorola Moto G22 vs Moto G13 VS Motorola Moto G22 Motorola Moto G13 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G22 (with MediaTek Helio G37) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G13, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G85 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G22 Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G13 88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (216K versus 115K)

88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (216K versus 115K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) The phone is 11-months newer

The phone is 11-months newer Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 356 and 242 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Motorola Moto G22 Price Motorola Moto G13 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type TFT LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 268 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 460 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 83.9% Display tests RGB color space 93.2% - PWM Not detected - Response time 40 ms - Contrast 902:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Moto G22 432 nits Moto G13 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.95 mm (6.45 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) Width 74.94 mm (2.95 inches) 74.66 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 8.19 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 185 g (6.53 oz) 183.45 g (6.47 oz) Waterproof Yes Yes Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Moto G22 84.2% Moto G13 83.9%

Performance Tests of Motorola Moto G22 and Motorola Moto G13 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G37 Mediatek Helio G85 Max clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 680 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~59 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Moto G22 242 Moto G13 +47% 356 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Moto G22 1061 Moto G13 +19% 1263 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Moto G22 115136 Moto G13 +88% 216325 CPU 33595 68339 GPU 16969 34495 Memory 25788 47936 UX 38644 63831 Total score 115136 216325 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 OS size 12 GB 13 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 10 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 65 min) Yes Full charging time 2:32 hr 2:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 5312 x 2988 4096 x 2048 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 1 mm - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Moto G22 86.9 dB Moto G13 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced March 2022 January 2023 Release date March 2022 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G13. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G22.