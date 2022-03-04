Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G22 (with MediaTek Helio G37) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G20, which is powered by Unisoc T700 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.