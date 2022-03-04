Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G22 vs Moto G20 – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G22 vs Moto G20

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G22 (with MediaTek Helio G37) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G20, which is powered by Unisoc T700 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G22
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Weighs 15 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G20
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 54% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 372 and 241 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G22
vs
Moto G20

Display

Type TFT LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 97%
PWM - 53760 Hz
Response time - 33 ms
Contrast - 1341:1
Max. Brightness
Moto G22
n/a
Moto G20
353 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.95 mm (6.45 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 74.94 mm (2.95 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof Yes IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G22 +3%
84.2%
Moto G20
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G22 and Motorola Moto G20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G37 Unisoc T700
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 ARM Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 650 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G22
241
Moto G20 +54%
372
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G22
1069
Moto G20 +21%
1297
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G22
n/a
Moto G20
164280
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time - 2:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 1 mm -
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G22
n/a
Moto G20
80.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2022 April 2021
Release date March 2022 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G20. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G22.

