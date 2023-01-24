Motorola Moto G23 vs Moto G13 VS Motorola Moto G23 Motorola Moto G13 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G23 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on January 24, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G13, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G85. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G23 Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G13 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (241K versus 219K)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Motorola Moto G23 Price Motorola Moto G13 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 83.9%

Design and build Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) Width 74.66 mm (2.94 inches) 74.66 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.19 mm (0.32 inches) 8.19 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 184.3 g (6.5 oz) 183.45 g (6.47 oz) Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Moto G23 83.9% Moto G13 83.9%

Performance Tests of Motorola Moto G23 and Motorola Moto G13 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Mediatek Helio G85 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Moto G23 +3% 362 Moto G13 353 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Moto G23 +1% 1262 Moto G13 1248 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Moto G23 219211 Moto G13 +10% 241773 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W 10 W Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 5312 x 2988 - Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size - 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes -

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced January 2023 January 2023 Release date January 2023 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.