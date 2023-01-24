Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G23 vs Moto G22 – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G23 vs Moto G22

Моторола Мото G23
VS
Моторола Мото G22
Motorola Moto G23
Motorola Moto G22

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G23 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on January 24, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G23
  • 91% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (219K versus 114K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • 51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 362 and 239 points
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G23
vs
Moto G22

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 460 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.2%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 40 ms
Contrast - 902:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G23
n/a
Moto G22
429 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) 163.95 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74.66 mm (2.94 inches) 74.94 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.19 mm (0.32 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 184.3 g (6.5 oz) 185 g (6.53 oz)
Waterproof - Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G23
83.9%
Moto G22
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G23 and Motorola Moto G22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G37
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G23 +51%
362
Moto G22
239
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G23 +20%
1262
Moto G22
1051
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G23 +91%
219211
Moto G22
114695
CPU - 33595
GPU - 16969
Memory - 25788
UX - 38644
Total score 219211 114695
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 15 W
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 65 min)
Full charging time - 2:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5312 x 2988 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length - 1 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G23
n/a
Moto G22
86.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2023 March 2022
Release date January 2023 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Motorola Moto G23. It has a better performance, software, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Moto G32 vs Moto G23
2. Moto G73 vs Moto G23
3. Moto G53 vs Moto G23
4. Galaxy A13 vs Moto G22
5. Redmi 10 vs Moto G22
6. Moto G31 vs Moto G22
7. Moto G30 vs Moto G22
8. Nokia G21 vs Moto G22
9. Moto G62 5G vs Moto G22
10. Moto G32 vs Moto G22
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish