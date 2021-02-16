Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G30 vs Pixel 5 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on February 16, 2021, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G30
  • Shows 41% longer battery life (131 vs 93 hours)
  • Comes with 920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4080 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (306K versus 173K)
  • 61% higher pixel density (432 vs 269 PPI)
  • Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (687 against 460 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 12W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G30
vs
Pixel 5

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 85.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 93.1% 97.4%
PWM 176 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 57 ms 5 ms
Contrast 835:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Moto G30
460 nits
Pixel 5 +49%
687 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Purple Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G30
83.1%
Pixel 5 +3%
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G30 and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 620
GPU clock 600 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G30
305
Pixel 5 +94%
592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G30
1240
Pixel 5 +45%
1804
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Moto G30
173498
Pixel 5 +77%
306462
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM - Stock Android
OS size - 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4080 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:28 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Moto G30 +29%
16:05 hr
Pixel 5
12:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Moto G30 +5%
16:09 hr
Pixel 5
15:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Moto G30 +81%
46:29 hr
Pixel 5
25:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 107°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4520 x 3060 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Moto G30
n/a
Pixel 5
129
Video quality
Moto G30
n/a
Pixel 5
107
Generic camera score
Moto G30
n/a
Pixel 5
120

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G30
82.2 dB
Pixel 5 +12%
91.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2021 September 2020
Release date February 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 165 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 5 is definitely a better buy.

