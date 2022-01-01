Motorola Moto G30 vs Infinix Note 11 VS Motorola Moto G30 Infinix Note 11 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on February 16, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G30 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1 Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 46% higher pixel density (393 vs 269 PPI)

27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (255K versus 201K)

Stereo speakers

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

The phone is 8-months newer

21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 373 and 307 points

Weighs 16 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 86% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 93.1% - PWM 176 Hz - Response time 57 ms - Contrast 835:1 - Max. Brightness Moto G30 472 nits Note 11 +7% 503 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Purple White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Moto G30 83.1% Note 11 +3% 86%

Performance Tests of Motorola Moto G30 and Infinix Note 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 600 MHz 100 MHz FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Moto G30 307 Note 11 +21% 373 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Moto G30 +1% 1275 Note 11 1262 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Moto G30 201398 Note 11 +27% 255913 CPU 65529 67946 GPU 40359 57095 Memory 40590 47036 UX 54464 81522 Total score 201398 255913 3DMark Wild Life Performance Moto G30 384 Note 11 +88% 721 Stability 99% - Graphics test 2 FPS 4 FPS Graphics score 384 721 PCMark 3.0 score 6618 8218 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM - XOS 10

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4520 x 3060 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 13 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Moto G30 82.2 dB Note 11 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2021 November 2021 Release date February 2021 December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G30. But if the display, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 11.