Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G30 vs Moto G10 – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G30 vs Moto G10

Моторола Мото G30
VS
Моторола Мото G10
Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G10

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on February 16, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (469 against 370 nits)
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (173K versus 142K)
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 306 and 249 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G10
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (152 vs 131 hours)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G30
vs
Moto G10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.1% 93.1%
PWM 176 Hz 176 Hz
Response time 57 ms 57 ms
Contrast 835:1 835:1
Max. Brightness
Moto G30 +27%
469 nits
Moto G10
370 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Purple White, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G30
83.1%
Moto G10
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G30 and Motorola Moto G10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
Lithography process 11 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G30 +23%
306
Moto G10
249
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G30 +12%
1275
Moto G10
1139
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Moto G30 +22%
173210
Moto G10
142274

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) No (22% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:28 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Moto G30
16:05 hr
Moto G10 +14%
18:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Moto G30
16:09 hr
Moto G10 +21%
19:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Moto G30
46:29 hr
Moto G10 +6%
49:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4520 x 3060 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G30 +1%
82.2 dB
Moto G10
81 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2021 February 2021
Release date February 2021 February 2021
Launch price ~ 165 USD ~ 144 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Motorola Moto G30. It has a better display and performance.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Motorola Moto G 5G vs Motorola Moto G30
2. Motorola Moto G9 Power vs Motorola Moto G30
3. Motorola Moto G9 Plus vs Motorola Moto G30
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 vs Motorola Moto G10
5. Motorola Moto G Power (2021) vs Motorola Moto G10
6. Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Motorola Moto G10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish