Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on February 16, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.