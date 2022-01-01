Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G30 vs Moto G22 – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G30 vs Moto G22

Моторола Мото G30
VS
Моторола Мото G22
Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G22

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on February 16, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G30
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 305 and 241 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G22
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Weighs 15 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G30
vs
Moto G22

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.1% -
PWM 176 Hz -
Response time 57 ms -
Contrast 835:1 -
Max. Brightness
Moto G30
465 nits
Moto G22
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.2 mm (6.5 inches) 163.95 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 74.94 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G30
83.1%
Moto G22 +1%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G30 and Motorola Moto G22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 MediaTek Helio G37
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G30 +27%
305
Moto G22
241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G30 +19%
1261
Moto G22
1059
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G30
200188
Moto G22
n/a
CPU 65529 -
GPU 40359 -
Memory 40590 -
UX 54464 -
Total score 200188 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G30
384
Moto G22
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 384 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6612 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:28 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Moto G30
16:05 hr
Moto G22
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Moto G30
16:09 hr
Moto G22
n/a
Talk (3G)
Moto G30
46:29 hr
Moto G22
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4520 x 3060 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length - 1 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G30
82.2 dB
Moto G22
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2021 March 2022
Release date February 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G30. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G22.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Motorola Moto G30 and Xiaomi Poco M3
2. Motorola Moto G30 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
3. Motorola Moto G30 and Google Pixel 4a
4. Motorola Moto G30 and Nokia 5.4
5. Motorola Moto G30 and Motorola Moto G9 Power
6. Motorola Moto G22 and Xiaomi Redmi 10
7. Motorola Moto G22 and Motorola Moto G31

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish