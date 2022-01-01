Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G31 vs Note 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G31 vs Infinix Note 10 Pro

Моторола Мото G31
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 10 Про
Motorola Moto G31
Infinix Note 10 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Motorola Moto G31 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on November 18, 2021, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G31
  • Delivers 66% higher maximum brightness (694 against 419 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Weighs 24 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (358K versus 194K)
  • Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 439 and 349 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G31
vs
Note 10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
Response time - 20.6 ms
Contrast - 2155:1
Max. Brightness
Moto G31 +66%
694 nits
Note 10 Pro
419 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.89 mm (6.37 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 8.55 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof Yes No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G31
82.7%
Note 10 Pro +3%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G31 and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 1000 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G31
349
Note 10 Pro +26%
439
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G31 +7%
1211
Note 10 Pro
1129
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G31
194754
Note 10 Pro +84%
358087
CPU 59845 92238
GPU 39344 100504
Memory 35715 65681
UX 60917 100997
Total score 194754 358087
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 6494 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Stock Android XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (46% in 60 min) Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:33 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Moto G31
n/a
Note 10 Pro
16:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Moto G31
n/a
Note 10 Pro
16:30 hr
Talk (3G)
Moto G31
n/a
Note 10 Pro
40:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 6912 x 9216
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G31
n/a
Note 10 Pro
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2021 May 2021
Release date December 2021 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 10 Pro. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G31.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M32 or Motorola Moto G31
2. Motorola Moto G50 or Motorola Moto G31
3. Motorola Moto G40 Fusion or Motorola Moto G31
4. Samsung Galaxy F22 or Motorola Moto G31
5. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC or Infinix Note 10 Pro
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro or Infinix Note 10 Pro
7. Xiaomi Poco F3 or Infinix Note 10 Pro
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S or Infinix Note 10 Pro
9. Oppo Realme 8 or Infinix Note 10 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish