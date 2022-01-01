Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G31 vs Note 11 – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G31 vs Infinix Note 11

Моторола Мото G31
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 11
Motorola Moto G31
Infinix Note 11

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Motorola Moto G31 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on November 18, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G31
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (701 against 503 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (255K versus 196K)
  • Stereo speakers
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G31
vs
Note 11

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Moto G31 +39%
701 nits
Note 11
503 nits

Design and build

Height 161.89 mm (6.37 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.55 mm (0.34 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof Yes No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G31
82.7%
Note 11 +4%
86%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G31 and Infinix Note 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 100 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G31
354
Note 11 +5%
373
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G31
1224
Note 11 +3%
1262
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G31
196803
Note 11 +30%
255913
CPU 59845 67946
GPU 39344 57095
Memory 35715 47036
UX 60917 81522
Total score 196803 255913
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G31
n/a
Note 11
721
PCMark 3.0 score - 8218
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Stock Android XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (46% in 60 min) Yes (70% in 45 min)
Full charging time 2:33 hr 1:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2021 November 2021
Release date December 2021 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Motorola Moto G31. It has a better display and camera.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
