Motorola Moto G31 vs Infinix Note 11 VS Motorola Moto G31 Infinix Note 11 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Motorola Moto G31 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on November 18, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G31 Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (701 against 503 nits)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (255K versus 196K)

Stereo speakers

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Motorola Moto G31 Price Infinix Note 11 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support - No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Moto G31 +39% 701 nits Note 11 503 nits

Design and build Height 161.89 mm (6.37 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.55 mm (0.34 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof Yes No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Moto G31 82.7% Note 11 +4% 86%

Performance Tests of Motorola Moto G31 and Infinix Note 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 100 MHz FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Moto G31 354 Note 11 +5% 373 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Moto G31 1224 Note 11 +3% 1262 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Moto G31 196803 Note 11 +30% 255913 CPU 59845 67946 GPU 39344 57095 Memory 35715 47036 UX 60917 81522 Total score 196803 255913 3DMark Wild Life Performance Moto G31 n/a Note 11 721 PCMark 3.0 score - 8218 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Stock Android XOS 10

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 20 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (46% in 60 min) Yes (70% in 45 min) Full charging time 2:33 hr 1:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 7 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 November 2021 Release date December 2021 December 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Motorola Moto G31. It has a better display and camera.