Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Motorola Moto G31 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on November 18, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.