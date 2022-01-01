Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G31 vs Moto G10 – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G31 vs Moto G10

VS
Motorola Moto G31
Motorola Moto G10

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Motorola Moto G31 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on November 18, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G31
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 53% higher pixel density (411 vs 269 PPI)
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (194K versus 160K)
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (422 against 367 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G31
vs
Moto G10

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 83.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 93.1%
PWM 223 Hz 176 Hz
Response time 6 ms 57 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 835:1
Max. Brightness
Moto G31 +15%
422 nits
Moto G10
367 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.89 mm (6.37 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.55 mm (0.34 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof IP52 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue White, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G31
82.7%
Moto G10
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G31 and Motorola Moto G10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1000 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G31 +43%
351
Moto G10
245
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G31 +8%
1213
Moto G10
1125
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G31 +21%
194957
Moto G10
160955
CPU 59845 59474
GPU 39344 24700
Memory 35715 38692
UX 60917 38953
Total score 194957 160955
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G31 +188%
711
Moto G10
247
Stability - 98%
Graphics test 4 FPS 1 FPS
Graphics score 711 247
PCMark 3.0 score 6494 5676
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (46% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:33 hr 3:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:05 hr
Watching video - 15:26 hr
Gaming - 06:30 hr
Standby - 149 hr
General battery life
Moto G31
n/a
Moto G10
40:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Moto G31
80.7 dB
Moto G10
81 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2021 February 2021
Release date December 2021 February 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G31 is definitely a better buy.

