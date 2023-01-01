Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G31 vs Moto G13 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Motorola Moto G31 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on November 18, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G13, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G85 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G31
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (20W versus 10W)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G13
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 31% higher peak brightness (558 against 426 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (216K versus 196K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Moto G31 and Moto G13 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Moto G31
73*
Moto G13
68*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Moto G31
52*
Moto G13
53*
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G31
vs
Moto G13

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 700 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 91.2%
PWM 223 Hz Not detected
Response time 6 ms 41 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1914:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G31
426 nits
Moto G13 +31%
558 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.89 mm (6.37 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 74.66 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.55 mm (0.34 inches) 8.19 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 183.45 g (6.47 oz)
Waterproof IP52 Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G31
82.7%
Moto G13 +1%
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G31 and Motorola Moto G13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Mediatek Helio G85
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G31
353
Moto G13 +2%
359
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G31
1220
Moto G13 +4%
1272
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G31
196187
Moto G13 +10%
216577
CPU 59845 68339
GPU 39344 34495
Memory 35715 47936
UX 60917 63831
Total score 196187 216577
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G31
709
Moto G13 +5%
743
Max surface temperature 41.2 °C 40.8 °C
Stability 95% -
Graphics test 4 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 709 743
Web score 4785 6934
Video editing 5262 6162
Photo editing 13015 19122
Data manipulation 5379 5422
Writing score 6761 9302
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 13
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 20 GB 13 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 20 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (46% in 60 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:33 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4096 x 2048
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Moto G31 +2%
80.7 dB
Moto G13
78.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced November 2021 January 2023
Release date December 2021 January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 20 W Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the gaming, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G13. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G31.

