Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Motorola Moto G31 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on November 18, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G20, which is powered by Unisoc T700 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.