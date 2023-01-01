Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G31 vs Moto G23 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Motorola Moto G31 (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on November 18, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G23, which is powered by the same chip and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G31
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • 52% higher pixel density (411 vs 270 PPI)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G23
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 196K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 18% higher peak brightness (503 against 426 nits)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (30W versus 20W)

Review

Evaluation of Motorola Moto G31 and Moto G23 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Moto G31
73*
Moto G23
77*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Moto G31
52*
Moto G23
55*
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G31
vs
Moto G23

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 700 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.7% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 93.9%
PWM 223 Hz Not detected
Response time 6 ms 35 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1111:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Moto G31
426 nits
Moto G23 +18%
503 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 161.89 mm (6.37 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) 74.66 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.55 mm (0.34 inches) 8.19 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 184.25 g (6.5 oz)
Waterproof IP52 Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G31
82.7%
Moto G23 +1%
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G31 and Motorola Moto G23 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G85
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~59 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G31
353
Moto G23 +4%
368
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G31
1220
Moto G23 +12%
1365
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G31
196187
Moto G23 +28%
251149
CPU 59845 68083
GPU 39344 56430
Memory 35715 48906
UX 60917 76476
Total score 196187 251149
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G31
709
Moto G23 +5%
746
Max surface temperature 41.2 °C 41.2 °C
Stability 95% 98%
Graphics test 4 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 709 746
Web score 4785 7237
Video editing 5262 6186
Photo editing 13015 19227
Data manipulation 5379 5438
Writing score 6761 9377
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 4, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 13
ROM Stock Android -
OS size 20 GB 13 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 20 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (46% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:33 hr 1:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Moto G31 +4%
80.7 dB
Moto G23
77.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2021 January 2023
Release date December 2021 January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 20 W Yes, 30 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, gaming, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G23. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G31.

