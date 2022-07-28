Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G32 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on July 28, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G20, which is powered by Unisoc T700 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.