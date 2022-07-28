Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G32 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on July 28, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.