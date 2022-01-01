Home > Smartphone comparison > Moto G40 Fusion vs Note 11 – which one to choose?

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion vs Infinix Note 11

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Infinix Note 11

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.8-inch Motorola Moto G40 Fusion (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on April 20, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (307K versus 255K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 546 and 373 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (503 against 451 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Weighs 41 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Moto G40 Fusion
vs
Note 11

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 86%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Moto G40 Fusion
451 nits
Note 11 +12%
503 nits

Design and build

Height 169.6 mm (6.68 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 225 gramm (7.94 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Gray White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Moto G40 Fusion
85.3%
Note 11 +1%
86%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Moto G40 Fusion and Infinix Note 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 810 MHz 100 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Moto G40 Fusion +46%
546
Note 11
373
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Moto G40 Fusion +42%
1787
Note 11
1262
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Moto G40 Fusion +20%
307667
Note 11
255913
CPU 79236 67946
GPU 93993 57095
Memory 48993 47036
UX 82626 81522
Total score 307667 255913
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Moto G40 Fusion +55%
1117
Note 11
721
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 1117 721
PCMark 3.0 score 9045 8218
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM - XOS 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 20 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (70% in 45 min)
Full charging time - 1:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 November 2021
Release date May 2021 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion is definitely a better buy.

